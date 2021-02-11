Curfew Expected To Be Lifted In Ohio

Ohio’s statewide curfew is set to expire at noon Thursday and based on previous statements from Gov. Mike DeWine, it will not be extended.

The curfew, currently running nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., was last extended on Jan. 27. At the time, DeWine said state health officials would monitor hospitalizations related to COVID-19 for two weeks, and if they declined enough, the curfew could be dropped.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has been under 2,500 since Feb. 2. On Tuesday, there were 1,974 hospitalizations.

The statewide curfew, aimed at reducing person-to-person contact to prevent the spread of coronavirus, originally went into effect on Nov. 19 and was intended to run for 21 days. It was extended over the holidays.