WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Videos of a fighter pilot known as the “Ghost of Kyiv” allegedly flying over Ukraine had blown up on social media. While it looked convincing, it was later dubbed ‘fake news’.

So the big question is: How can we avoid falling for misinformation again?

That’s easier said than done.

“In this digital age, it takes more work to tell what is real and what isn’t.” Hans Meyer, Associate Director of Undergraduate Studies at the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, Ohio University

Experts warn against taking everything at face value. This means asking the hard questions: Does it make sense? Is the source reporting the news credible?

It’s a good sign if multiple sources are reporting the same thing. But if there’s an ulterior motive for sharing misinformation, whether it’s to sway public opinion or to prank people for a laugh, experts say that’s a red flag.

Although media outlets should first verify facts before posting, experts say they don’t always. That’s what fools a lot of people.

“Media companies, like Meta, like Twitter, for too long they’ve fallen into this false security that, ‘Oh, we’re not publishing this. So, we don’t have to verify it.” Hans Meyer, Associate Director of Undergraduate Studies at the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, Ohio University

But journalism experts say that assumption couldn’t be more wrong.

With the large audience that big platform media companies like Twitter and Instagram have, experts say it’s their duty to verify.

Going back to the First Amendment, when you have that power of the press, when you have that power of free speech, that comes with the responsibility for preserving it for people, too.” Hans Meyer, Associate Director of Undergraduate Studies at the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, Ohio University

If you need help fact checking, experts recommends going to snopes.com

They also say if you see the Storyful logo on a media company, that’s a good sign they verify their content.