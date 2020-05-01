Dentists in Ohio prepare to reopen

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Pentino Dental in Saint Clairsville is waiting to open its doors in a couple days from now.

It’s one of many dentists offices and veterinarian offices in Ohio that are opening. Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement earlier in the week.

Pentino Dental is preparing to open with the C-D-C recommendations.

They say the office is being recommended to wear full gowns, practitioners will have masks on, and procedures that used to take 30 or 40 minutes should now last for an hour. The extra time will be used to disinfect between appointments.

It’s a lot of energy to keep the office clean, but Dr. Pentino says he can’t wait to see the patients again.

We’re gonna be excited to at least get back to work. Start seeing our patients again. We have a lot of great relationships with them. We’re nervously excited to start seeing people again. Dr. Alex Pentino, Dentist in Ohio

He adds they will also be pre-screening patients as they come in , and they’re trying to limit how many are in the office at a time. The office is waiting to order more personal protective equipment in the meantime.

