DeWine: $775 million budget cut as revenue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s cutting $775 million from the state budget in the next two months because of plummeting revenue due to the pandemic.
DeWine said Tuesday the cuts are necessary now to avoid worse cuts down the road.
The Republican governor says he isn’t tapping Ohio’s $2.7 billion rainy day fund until the new fiscal year beginning in July. He says the budget can be balanced now with cuts and the rainy day money will be needed later this year and next.
All agencies are receiving a cut except for the Ohio prisons agency.
