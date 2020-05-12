DeWine announces more openings in Ohio, additional SNAP benefits for families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Gov. Mike DeWine provided an update for massage, tattoo and piercing shops in Ohio on Tuesday. Those establishments will be allowed to reopen Friday, May 15.

The announcement comes the exact same day retail stores were able to reopen their doors.

However, this was not the only good new delivered by the governor during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

Our Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services just received notice that our pandemic EBT plan (Electronic Benefit Transfer plan) was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The pandemic EBT plan was included in the Family’s First: Coronanvirus Response Act of 2020. This approval will allow Jobs and Family Services to deliver snap benefits to help 850,000 students across Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH)

Retailers make up 90 percent of the Buckeye State’s economy, according to the governor.

