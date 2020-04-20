Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

DeWine closes K-12 schools in Ohio for remainder of academic year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Gov. Mike DeWine announced the closure of all K-12 schools for the remainder of the school year during his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon.

According to the governor, children to continue remote learning from home and although the curve has flattened recently, the coronavirus remains a serious threat.

The reason the schools were shut before was because of our concern about kids coming in and going back to their families, and the spread occurs because of that. That issue continues to remain.

Gov. Mike DeWine, (R) Ohio

No official word on how Ohio schools will operate in the next year has been announced.]

However, Gov. DeWine says schools are already preparing for the fall if students are able to return to the classroom.

