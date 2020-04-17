Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

DeWine discusses guidelines for reopening businesses in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Gov. Mike DeWine discussed his intent to reopen certain businesses by May 1 in Ohio during his daily press conference.

Before reopening their doors, businesses will be required to meet certain guidelines set by the state’s economic advisory board.

The governor stresses that although he is proactively pursing the reopening of several businesses, this procedure must be done correctly in order to prevent a spike in cases.

