DeWine expected to announce Ohio school reopening guidelines at 2PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ready to announce guidelines for how schools should reopen this fall amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Many schools have already moved ahead with their own proposals, including Columbus, the state’s largest district, with plans for all-online classes for high school students.

The Republican governor was expected to discuss his recommendations at his bi-weekly news conference Thursday in Columbus. The governor has said that many decisions will be left up to individual districts.

The guidelines come as the number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Ohio continues to climb.

