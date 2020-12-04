DeWine: ‘I’m not looking for another job, I want to be governor’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As Gov. Mike DeWine continues to make daily decisions related to the coronavirus pandemic, he said Thursday afternoon that there is no other job he would rather have.

“This is a once in a hundred-year crisis,” DeWine said. “A lot of lives are at stake. A lot of jobs are at stake. Futures are at stake. And I try to get the best advice I can, and I make the decisions I think are best.”

In doing so, DeWine has approved public health orders — such as requiring masks at retail businesses and a statewide 10 p.m. curfew — that have drawn criticism from fellow Republicans.

Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted last week for “no more curfews.”

Don’t let Ohio become New York.



-Re-open the state.

-No more curfews.

-No more lockdowns. https://t.co/cra3dD8hLL — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 30, 2020

And on Nov. 16, President Donald Trump sent a tweet asking who will be running for Ohio’s governor in 2022.

Who will be running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio? Will be hotly contested! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

DeWine, who has been praised by President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, for his handling of the pandemic, has been shrugging off the criticism.

“I’m not, first of all, looking for another job. I want to be governor,” he said. “And this is a great job. It’s a job where you can make an impact every single day. So I’m not looking for another job. I like this job fine, and it has presented some interesting challenges this year that no one had ever expected.”

Other challenges from fellow Republicans are coming from the state House. On Monday, articles of impeachment were introduced against DeWine. And on Thursday, he vetoed a Republicans-backed bill designed to limit the ability of the state’s health director to issue orders. DeWine said doing so would be a “disaster” in future emergencies.

No Republican has declared an intention to challenge DeWine in the gubernatorial primary, though former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci has been active on social media presenting himself as a pro-Trump Republican and being critical of DeWine. In a tweet Thursday, Renacci wrote, “DeWine and his shutdowns are wrong.”

.@realDonaldTrump is right about Covid: “The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself."



Dewine and his shutdowns are wrong. — Jim Renacci (@JimRenacci) December 3, 2020

As for DeWine, he said he was told to expect to go through a crisis during his time as governor, although he did not foresee it having the magnitude of the pandemic.

“I was thinking last night, once you’re elected, of a kind of a meeting with all of the governors, Democrats and Republicans. And one of the things they tell you is, you’re going to face a crisis,” DeWine said. “I don’t think anyone had a clue that the crisis would be a worldwide crisis.

“I enjoy my job very much, and I think this is where I can make a difference.”