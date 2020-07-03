DeWine: New color-coded alert system can help Ohio fight virus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio is using a new color-coded alert system to assess which counties may be seeing flare-ups of coronavirus cases and should take additional precautions.

It’s based on data such as cases, related hospital admissions and the proportion of cases connected to congregate settings, such as prisons or nursing homes.

No counties were in the most concerning level, purple. Seven are labeled red, indicating very high risk and that people there should limit activity and wear masks while out.

DeWine urged mask-wearing as coronavirus cases in Ohio continues to climb.

He also outlined guidance for reopening schools, though many details are left up to the districts.

Ohio Public Health Advisory System

