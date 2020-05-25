DeWine orders flags lowered at half-staff for Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – In honor of Memorial Day, Gov. Mike DeWine has issued that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds across the Buckeye State.

This order will be in effect from sunrise until noon. This is in accordance to similar orders issued by President Donald Trump.

Flags were lowered at half-staff in Ohio on Sunday, May 24 for victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Posts: