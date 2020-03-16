DeWine orders movie theaters, gyms, other businesses closed to fight spread of coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WTRF) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered several types of businesses where large numbers of people may gather closed to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
During a press conference Monday, DeWine ordered the following businesses temporarily close:
- Fitness centers and gyms
- Bowling alleys
- Public recreation centers
- Movie theaters
- Indoor water parks
- Indoor trampoline parks
These businesses are to close at the end of business Monday.
These businesses join restaurants and bars, which DeWine ordered end in-restaurant dining Sunday and switch to a delivery, curbside, and drive-thru model.
The closures are an effort by the state to increase social distancing — a tool public health officials recommend to slow the spread of a disease that is being passed from person to person. Simply put, it means that people stay far enough away from each other so that the coronavirus – or any pathogen – cannot spread from one person to another.
