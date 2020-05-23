DeWine reacts after president deems churches ‘essential’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – President Donald Trump deemed churches and places of worship ‘essential’ during a press briefing on Friday.

He also said that he will overrule any governor who refuses to reopen churchs.

The statement did not affect Gov. Mike DeWine because churches were never ordered to close under his ‘Stay-at-Home’ order.

You know, churches have never been closed by our order. They were exempt. Any religious services were exempt. Weddings were exempt. Funerals were exempt. So, that has never been a part of our order at all. We have cautioned people to be careful. People have been very cautious about being safe, but at the same time, they obviously want to continue to worship God and to practice their religion. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH)

The governor did note that religious services are still encouraged to practice social distancing in pews and to not shake hands because the virus is very much still out there.

