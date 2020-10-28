DeWine says another shutdown is last resort, hopeful vaccine will help stem coronavirus spread

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — During his regular Tuesday briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he wants to avoid another shutdown at all costs, and that he’s hopeful a vaccine will help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“We already did that once and we saved a lot of lives,” said DeWine. “But we know that a complete shutdown will have other consequences that are not good.”

DeWine cited children missing in-person schooling, businesses closing, and mental health issues for state residents as some of the adverse results of the shutdown earlier this year.

However, he stated if the people of Ohio don’t follow recommended safety measures, another shutdown may be necessary.

“If we don’t fight this battle county by county, city by city, village by village, if we do not fight in that way, we will one way or the other, be shut down again,” said DeWine.

And while he noted he was avoiding another shutdown, DeWine acknowledged that, despite President Donald Trump’s claim on Twitter that the U.S. is rounding the turn on the coronavirus, Ohio isn’t headed in the right direction.

ALL THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA WANTS TO TALK ABOUT IS COVID, COVID, COVID. ON NOVEMBER 4th, YOU WON’T BE HEARING SO MUCH ABOUT IT ANYMORE. WE ARE ROUNDING THE TURN!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

Hospitalized COVID-positive patients in the state are at an all-time high and there has been increases in the number of COVID patients being treated in hospitals, in Intensive Care Units and on ventilators.

But DeWine gave Trump credit for fast-tracking funding for a vaccine.

“We’re going to have a vaccine…there’s hope out there. We’re going to get through this,” said DeWine. “We’re going to get those vaccines. It’s going to take us a while to get it all out and get enough people vaccinated, but we can do that.”