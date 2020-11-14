DeWine signs new health order enforcing mask-wearing in retail stores

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health have officially released the new health order enforcing mask-wearing in retail locations, following the governor signing it Friday.

The order is set to take effect Nov. 16 at 12:01 a.m. The order reiterates that everyone who is 10 or older must wear a facial covering while in a retail store. Additional details are below:





The revised order gives certain state employees the authority to inspect and and enforce the policies in the order. Any business found to be in violation of this order will receive a warning. If that business violates the order again, they will be required to “shut down for no longer than 24 hours to allow for dissipation of COVID-19 airborne droplets.”

The governor said that this order doesn’t apply to restaurants, bars, banquet/catering centers, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo/body piercing locations, tanning facilities, gyms, dance studios or fitness venues as these businesses fall under previously-issued, existing orders.

To report non-compliance, contact the Ohio Department of Health call center at 1-833-4ASKODH.

To read the full director’s order from the Ohio Department of Health, click here.