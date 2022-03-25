Ohio (WTRF)

It’s an issue that has gotten much worse since the beginning of the pandemic.

It’s also a topic Governor Mike DeWine spoke on during his State of the State address.

The mental health problems among kids is growing and Governor DeWine says this is something that needs addressed.

He said the Psychiatric Hospitals was a great start but he wants to take it further.

“We need to build more in the local communities. so what we’re doing with state money is to focus on the creation of that support system.” Gov. Mike DeWine – Ohio (R)

He said it’s a work in progress but he wanted to make sure the legislature understood the importance of tackling this project.