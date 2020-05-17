DeWine vows action if establishments don’t restrain crowds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says state officials will do “whatever we have to do” to enforce social distancing and other protective measures if bars and restaurants fail to restrain crowds as the state eases coronavirus measures.

He said ultimately “it’s going to come to Ohioans doing what Ohioans have done for the last two months” in largely heeding social distance measures.

DeWine was responding to images of a packed Columbus restaurant-bar Friday on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning.

The Ohio Restaurant Association said it believed reports of establishments not operating in accord with the governor’s guidelines were “isolated incidents.”

Latest Posts: