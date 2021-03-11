DeWine: We anticipate full county fairs to happen this year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he expects county fairs in the state to take place this year.

During his Thursday briefing, DeWine said guidelines would be released later in the day in order for fairs to take place.

“Based upon what we are seeing now…it’s our anticipation that we will be able to have full county fairs this year,” said DeWine.

He did note there will be some limitations, such as in the grandstands, and social distancing and masks will be required by fairgoers.

“That’s the way it looks today, it’s certainly is possible that by the time we get to the second month of fairs, or even possibly the first month of fairs in June, we may be off the health orders. We don’t know,” said DeWine. “We just hope things continue to go well.”