Diocese of Steubenville files civil suit against former employee

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Diocese of Steubenville has filed a civil lawsuit against its former comptroller.

The diocese filed in Jefferson County Common Please Court on Thursday.

It seeks $1.5 million in damages and was filed against David A. Franklin, who worked for the diocese from 1985 to 2017 as its comptroller.

According to a press release from the Diocese of Steubenville, they began to discover issues with accounting records after Franklin’s retirement in 2017.

It also said an independent firm discovered more than $2.3 million in federal taxes were withheld from employees, but not paid to the IRS. The diocese said that it did pay back all the money owed to the IRS.

Among other claims, the lawsuit said that Franklin actively recorded false transactions and claims he intended to mislead the diocese.

Damages sought from this lawsuit include the bonuses Franklin received, interest paid to the IRS and attorney and accounting fees.

Read the full press release from the diocese below.