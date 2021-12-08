Divers release footage finding missing Belmont County couple

‘Cold Case SOLVED Brian Goff And Joni Davis Brought Home 3 1/2 Years In River’ that’s the title of the latest Youtube video from the dive team Chaos Divers.

The Chaos Divers team released their footage of their dive on Tuesday.

The bodies of Goff and Davis were found on November 11 after they were reported missing since June 10, 2018.

Chaos Divers said in their Youtube description that they were honored to bring Brian Goff & Joni Davis home to their loved ones and they were grateful for helping the families of this couple begin their healing process and the law enforcement to begin to uncover the clues.

You can watch the video below