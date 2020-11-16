Do we call the police if people don’t wear masks? Two neighboring states with two different answers

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- Both Governors of West Virginia and Ohio mandated a new face-covering policy last week.

Last Wednesday saw Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issue the new face covering order which can be seen below.

Last Friday, Gov. Justice followed suit for West Virginia. The orders for WV can be seen below.

But both Governors, have different responses on how the mask order should be handled if you see someone without a mask or face covering.

On Friday gov Justice stated, “If a business asks you to put on a mask or leave, and you refuse to do so, you are violating the law. If a police officer orders you to put on a mask or leave, and you refuse to do so, you are also violating the law. If a police officer orders a business to enforce our indoor face covering requirement, and they refuse to do so, the business is violating the law. There are real penalties for these violations.”

During his briefing on Monday, Gov Justice reiterated calling the police, that store owners should call the police if someone refuses to wear a mask.

Gov. DeWine was in Wheeling Monday and went against what Gov. Justice was saying in West Virginia.

“Don’t call 911 if you see someone not wearing a mask. We don’t want our retail workers in a confrontation,” said Gov. DeWine.

“We hope that the goodwill of people when they go into a store, they don’t want to give that store a problem.” said Gov. DeWine.

Gov. DeWine said the next three weeks are crucial if we want to avoid shut down.