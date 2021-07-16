Donald Trump Jr wonders if lightning hitting Ohio George Floyd mural was by a ‘Higher Power’

(WTRF) A mural dedicated to George Floyd has collapsed after it was reportedly struck by lightning on Tuesday, earlier this week.

Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump took to social media asking if a ‘higher power’ intervened

“This will drive some people nuts but oh well. I mean you have to wonder if someone, like a higher power, is telling us something here?!? Obviously what happened to George Floyd should never happen anywhere!!! That said, objectively speaking, given his history I’m not sure turning him into a deity and a role model for our children is exactly the right idea either. Also please don’t tell me they’re not trying to turn him into a role model/hero there’s statues of him going up all over the country etc. etc. The same lunatics who want to erase our founding fathers want statues of this man all over the place. Again, we can learn from a disastrous situation but the pendulum seems to always correct way too far these days. Discuss!!!, Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram.

Trump Jr. then went on to Twitter to say “It’s almost like a higher power is telling us something. When was the last time you heard of a brick building being destroyed by lightning? I am a builder and I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of it.”

It’s almost like a higher power is telling us something.



When was the last time you heard of a brick building being destroyed by lightning? I am a builder and I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of it. https://t.co/6l1f2t9nd0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 14, 2021

The mural was painted in July 2020 by artist David Ross.

The City of Toledo said it was planning to create a new mural, and will find a new location for the artwork.