Each state capitol is beefing up security against possible domestic terrorism on Inauguration Day, and Ohio Valley troopers are assigned

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF)

Each state capitol is beefing up security against possible domestic terrorism on Inauguration Day.

In Columbus at the statehouse, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will be among the security forces from all over the state, including from patrol posts in the Ohio Valley.

“Part of that means we’ll just be going out there and making sure everyone is safe, and we’ll be doing it in a consistent and fair manner,” said Trooper Brice Nihiser, spokesman for the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “There’s quite a few events where you can see troopers throughout the year, whether it’s at OSU games, regular duties at the statehouse or the Ohio State Fair. We’re multi-dimensional and we’re always making sure we’re providing safety to all Ohioans.”

They declined to offer details about how many troopers are being sent from which posts, for security reasons.

But they say this is one of the many things troopers are trained to do.