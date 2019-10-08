Early voting is officially underway in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Buckeye State residents can officially cast their votes in the upcoming November election.

Ohio is one of 39 states that allows early in-person voting.

Voters must have a valid form of ID present to cast a ballot. A list of accepted IDs can be found on this link.

Early voting will continue through November 2 at 2 p.m.

