Early voting is officially underway in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Buckeye State residents can officially cast their votes in the upcoming November election.
Ohio is one of 39 states that allows early in-person voting.
Voters must have a valid form of ID present to cast a ballot. A list of accepted IDs can be found on this link.
Early voting will continue through November 2 at 2 p.m.
