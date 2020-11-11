East Liverpool City Hospital nurses issue strike notice

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WTRFF) – A hospital in Columbiana County could be facing a nurses strike during the pandemic.

Nurses at East Liverpool City Hospital voted Monday to issue a 10-day strike notice.

The nurses say they are ready to strike on Nov. 21.

The union is concerned about the nurse retention that leads to staff shortages and forced overtime. They want the hospital to pay more to attract and keep nurses.

They are currently working under a contract extension.

