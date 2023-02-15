EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WTRF) – The residents of East Palestine came out for a town hall meeting Wednesday night at East Palestine High School to try and get some answers following the massive train derailment there.

Mayor Trent Conaway, Ohio Representative Bill Johnson and officials with the Ohio EPA were on hand to answer questions.

As to why officials intentionally blew up the train, they said that the train was going to blow up no matter what they did, and the longer they waited the worse it would be.

As for the dead fish found in rivers, EPA officials say they believe that Butyl acrylate was the primary driver behind those particular deaths. Questions regarding health issues were a major focus of the meeting.

Officials with the EPA also noted that the strange smell some residents were noticing is likely also butyl acrylate. However, they did say that their testing indicated that the levels of butyl acrylate were not high enough to cause any health issues.

Norfolk Southern, the company that operates the rail, did not show up to the meeting, citing safety concerns for their employees.

Representative Johnson said that Senator JD Vance will be in town Thursday, so stay with 7NEWS for updates.