BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A new law in Ohio changes the way EMS training is done.

EMS officials say it makes it harder for local e-squads to get their people certified.

House Bill 509 has already been signed by Governor Mike DeWine, but people are objecting to it.

Until now, accreditation classes could be taught at the fire stations. Often their own members were the instructors.

Now, only accredited institutions can give the training.

The only one of those in Belmont County would be Belmont College. EMS officials say there are some major disadvantages to the new rules.

The cost alone. The schools have to make money. So, if they’re gonna send somebody out to a department, they’re gonna charge the department. Of, if the people from the department go to the school, it’s gonna still cost them, plus it’s gonna take the people away from their district and not be available to respond to calls. Jim Delman, Treasurer, Belmont County Fire & Squad Officials

It won’t go into effect for two years.

EMS officials say there’s still time to write to your state legislators and urge them to change it.

If it goes into effect, Delman said Belmont County will lost 10 continuing education sites. The state of Ohio will lose 600.