News over high radiation levels found near a facility in Martins Ferry continues to stir up a heated debate.

A few months ago, the Ohio Valley group CORR claimed radiation levels in the soil and water pose a health risk.

But city officials say what you’re hearing isn’t entirely true.

Environmentalists and city officials are reacting to CORR’s claims that the soil and drinking water nearby a facility in Martins Ferry isn’t safe.

“The citizens again are at risk,” said Dr. Yuri Gorby, a microbiologist.

“We are certainly concerned by some of the issues that they raise,” said Paul Stecker, law director for the city.

The Ohio Valley Group CORR said they discovered extremely high levels of radiation along North 1st Street, and claim it’s especially worse near the Austin Masters facility.

The group says just breathing that in can be dangerous.

“If you inhale it and that gets into your lungs, in about 3 weeks, those particulates can be dissolved and be distributed throughout your body,” said Gorby.

CORR fears the high levels of radiation in the soil might even contaminate the nearby drinking water.

But city officials argue otherwise.

“As far as our water goes, we know that that is safe,” said Stecker.

The city officials say the water is regularly tested.

But as far as the CORR’s other concerns go, city officials are turning to the Ohio EPA and the ODNR for guidance.

“We’re working with the experts to determine if there’s experts’ [opinions] we should be taking or not taking.”

Meanwhile, CORR and other environmentalists push for something to be done.

Martins Ferry Mayor John Davies had no comment on this matter.