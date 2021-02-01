EORH Clears State and Federal Agency Approvals

Editors Note: Above video is from a past story showing a tour of the EORH building

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- Officials at East Ohio Regional Hospital have learned that the hospital has cleared its final regulatory approvals by both state and federal agencies.

EORH Chief Operating Officer Bernie Albertini explained: “We were very pleased to hear back from both The Joint Commission and the Ohio Department of Health that we have met the necessary regulatory standards for our reopening. This will bring us one very important step closer to opening our doors to the community.”

Albertini added: “I really have to hand it to our talented and dedicated employees

and clinical staff who have worked tirelessly to help us get to this point. We all look forward to

our reopening announcement and the opportunity to welcome our patients back to EORH