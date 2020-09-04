Ex Councilman threatened on video during Bellaire council meeting

Warning: Graphic Language Is Used In The Video Above

Bellaire, OH (WTRF)- An ex Bellaire councilman has filed a police report with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office after a video surfaced online from a recent council meeting.

Ex Bellaire Councilman, Dan Brown, filed a police report last night because he says he is in fear for his safety.

In the video, at around the 24:30 minute mark, you can hear someone say “I’ll whip every mother fu**er in this town if I have to. If you’re in cahoots with him, I’m f**cking you up too.”

“Who’s that?”

“Dan Brown.”

Later in the video, around the 26:20 mark, someone states “an assault charge is only $250 bucks, I’ll beat that mother f**er all day long.”

7News spoke to Dan Brown regarding the incident and he says it all stems from having to clean up his property.

Brown said he is following the EPA mandates and is doing what he is supposed to be doing.

You can check out the digital exclusive on his comments below.

7News also spoke to Bellaire Police Chief, Dick Flanagan rearding the incident at council and Flanagan stated he was not referring to Dan Brown.

Flanagan stated he was merly talking about how much a fine is for an assault and he stated that comment about Russell Burkhart wanting to kick Dany Doyle’s ass.