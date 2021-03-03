Ex Ohio officer gets prison sentence for false shooting report

WARREN, Ohio (AP) — A former police officer who falsely claimed that a Black man in a hoodie had shot at him last year is now headed to prison.

Noah Linnen, who served with the Warren police force, was sentenced Tuesday to nine months for tampering with evidence.

He also received concurrent six-month sentences for inducing panic and disrupting public services.

The 24-year-old Linnen made the false report on Jan. 13, 2020, spurring a major law enforcement response that had police officers from various departments searching for someone who did not exist.

He apologized for his actions at sentencing, saying they were caused by personal and professional stress.