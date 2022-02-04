Ex-Ohio boys middle school basketball coach pleads guilty to rape charges

A former middle school boys basketball coach for Marietta Middle school plead guilty to nine counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The former coach, Crystal Dawn Burke, 41, has an agreement in place with her guilty plea that will sentence her to prison for 4-11 years.

According to reports, the sexual acts involved four teenage boys and happened between July and November 2020 at her home.

Burke was arrested on April 11 2020, by Washington County sheriff deputies at her home.

News outlets report that the boys were members of the team that Burke coached.

Burke hasn’t coached at the school since the 2019-2020 season, reports say.

Burke is scheduled to be sentenced on March 28, 2022.