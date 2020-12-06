Extended unemployment benefits will end after Dec. 26 in Ohio

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Federal funding is ending for extended unemployment benefits, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The agency says the Families First Coronavirus Response Act is expiring, and the Federal-State Extended Benefits program will end after Dec. 26.

According to ODJFS, anyone who has used up their regular unemployment benefits will be eligible for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

All traditional unemployment benefits will remain in effect after Dec. 26.

