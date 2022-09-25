BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Eyes of Freedom is a nationally travelling military tribute, that salutes the service of all veterans and those active in the military.

Anita Miller created the life-sized portraits and the Silent Battle sculpture in the center as a mission to heal for their families.

Executive director, Mike Strahle says that the history of these men began in Ohio, so it’s important that they stay in Ohio.

”You know, it was such national news about these local losses to Ohio. That’s what got Anita Miller’s attention – the artist – and her heart broke as a mother to capture these, and she worked with all of the families to produce this. For the first several years, all it did was display in Ohio.” Mike Strahle – Executive Director of Eyes of Freedom

This is the second year that this event has been in Barnesville during the weekend of the Pumkin Festival, and they have already been asked back again next year.