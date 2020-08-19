FBI: Accused priest may have long history of sex misconduct

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — The FBI has arrested a Roman Catholic priest in Ohio on child sex trafficking charges.

Federal authorities in announcing the arrest say they think the priest has been engaged in sexual conduct with minors since the late 1990s.

FBI agents arrested the Rev. Michael Zacharias on Tuesday in Findlay.

The 53-year-old has been a priest since 2002 and has been assigned to parishes in Toledo, Mansfield, Van Wert and Fremont.

The Catholic Diocese of Toledo says in a statement that the priest has been placed on administrative leave. Court records don’t say whether he has an attorney.