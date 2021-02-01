FBI seeks identity of man with Ohio ties suspected in assault of officer in Capitol riots

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on the Capitol riots.

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of the FBI – Akron Resident Agency, and Summit County Crime Stoppers are trying to identify a man suspected in the assault of a federal officer during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Investigators believe he has ties to Northeast Ohio, specifically Summit County.

Investigators have not released details on the assault.

Law enforcement is asking the public if anyone knows the identity of the individual in these two photos to please contact Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS (2677) or text TIPSCO plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or the Cleveland FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO (324-6446).

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Summit County Crime Stoppers for information leading to the successful identification of the individual pictured. Tips can remain anonymous.