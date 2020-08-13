Feds: Ohio man pleads guilty to purchasing tiger skin rug

In this undated handout photo provided by the Wroclaw zoo, a little tiger is pictured at the zoo in Wroclaw, Poland. The 2-month-old Sumatran tiger cub is getting to know the world and learning to hunt from her mother at a zoo in southwestern Poland, the first such cub born there in 20 years. The as-yet-unnamed cub was born May 23 as her mother Nuri’s first offspring and the authorities at the Wroclaw Zoo are overjoyed that the mother is taking very good care of her. (Wroclaw Zoo via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The government says an Ohio man has pleaded guilty to buying a tiger skin rug. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Ryan Gibbs of Cincinnati bought a rug in 2019 from a seller for $3,000.

The seller was actually an undercover U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agent.

The rug had been confiscated from a previous investigation. Gibbs, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one misdemeanor count of violating the federal endangered species law. Defense attorney Scott Croswell said Gibbs did not dispute the charge.

Gibbs also agreed to give up a stuffed lion, two stuffed puffins and a panther skin.