Fentanyl was released through the vents at the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training and Rehabilitation Center Sunday night. Seven people were taken to the hospital.

According to WTAP, three corrections officers and four juveniles were taken to the hospital after the fentanyl was released said Jeff Lehman, chief deputy for the Williams County Sheriff’s Department.

Lehman added that they are stable and are expected to be okay.

Lehman said that the other detainees were moved to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and are being kept separate from the adults.