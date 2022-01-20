Fight breaks out at Ohio Texas Roadhouse over profanity toward a 13-year-old girl

A “Now Hiring” sign Is displayed outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Methuen, Mass. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police responded to a fight at a local Texas Roadhouse Wednesday night in which one woman was knocked unconscious.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Niles Cortland Road just after 8:30 p.m. after they heard about a large fight happening inside of the restaurant.

According to a police report, when officers got there, they noticed a shirtless man bleeding from his mouth.

Witnesses told police that the fight started after a man in the restaurant used profanity toward a 13-year-old girl, reports said. A woman said the man was upset that the 13-year-old had run into his daughter, though the woman said she did not observe any contact between the two.

The woman said she confronted the man and he became aggressive toward her, at which time her son began to defend her.

This turned into a physical fight involving multiple people, and the woman was hit. She told police that she was unsure of who hit her and said she lost consciousness.

The man reportedly involved in the incident told police that he was hit from behind by an unknown man. Reports say he believed that he was being hit at every angle and that he was returning closed fists while unsure of who he was hitting.

Police were unable to obtain video footage of the incident because they said that the cameras were not working.

Both parties decided to not press charges, according to the report.