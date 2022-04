JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Toronto Fire Chief Bill Scheel confirms one person has died after last night’s apartment complex fire.

The apartment complex is located on Stewart Street.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

