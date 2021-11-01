Fire destroys Ohio Nurses Association HQ

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire has completely destroyed the headquarters of the Ohio Nurses Association (ONA) in Hilliard early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the building, on the 3700 block of Ridge Mill Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

No cause for the fire has been released. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin confirmed an investigator is being called in.

The ONA represents approximately 170,000 registered nurses across the state.

ONA President Robert Weitzel posted the following statement to Facebook Sunday afternoon:

“We were regretfully informed of a fire at the ONA Headquarters this morning. The fire, which is suspected to have happened in the early morning hours, has resulted in a total loss and the cause is not yet known. Though this is a disaster, we are thankful no one was hurt. Things can be replaced, but people cannot. We have communicated to our membership and staff and will continue to keep them updated as the situation develops.” ONA President Robert Weitzel

No further information is available at this time.