First a leg, then full remains of human male found in Ohio Lake

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The remains of a man were discovered Monday in a tote near Alum Creek Lake.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded around 8:30 a.m. after a kayaker who was cleaning up debris and trash at Alum Creek Lake State Park came across a plastic tote, opened it and found a human leg inside

Hours later, the tote was recovered and a full body was found inside.

Officials identified the person as a male and sent the remains to the Montgomery County coroner’s office for further testing.

Involved in the search were the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the state Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and the Department of Natural Resources.

