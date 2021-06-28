Vet Voices

First a leg, then full remains of human male found in Ohio Lake

Ohio Headlines

by: Joe Clark

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The remains of a man were discovered Monday in a tote near Alum Creek Lake.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded around 8:30 a.m. after a kayaker who was cleaning up debris and trash at Alum Creek Lake State Park came across a plastic tote, opened it and found a human leg inside

Hours later, the tote was recovered and a full body was found inside.

Officials identified the person as a male and sent the remains to the Montgomery County coroner’s office for further testing.

Involved in the search were the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the state Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and the Department of Natural Resources.

.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter