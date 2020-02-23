High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

First-ever Girls Wrestling State Tournament held in Ohio

Ohio Headlines

by: CNN Newsource, WTRF Staff



HILLARD, Ohio (CNN/WTRF) – This weekend marked the first girls state wrestling tournament in Ohio history!

More than 250 girls took part in the action, representing nearly 100 schools in the Buckeye State.

The tournament isn’t officially sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association but representatives are hopeful to make girls wrestling an official varsity sport in the near future.

The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association are running the show this year.

The action kicked off Saturday but the finals take place on Sunday where state championships will be handed out in 14 different weight classes.

