First-ever Girls Wrestling State Tournament held in Ohio

HILLARD, Ohio (CNN/WTRF) – This weekend marked the first girls state wrestling tournament in Ohio history!

More than 250 girls took part in the action, representing nearly 100 schools in the Buckeye State.

The tournament isn’t officially sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association but representatives are hopeful to make girls wrestling an official varsity sport in the near future.

The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association are running the show this year.

Not sure what you’re doing today, but we’ve got some girls over here in Hilliard, Ohio making history! pic.twitter.com/ZLC4iHQIhb — The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Associaton (@ohswca) February 22, 2020

The action kicked off Saturday but the finals take place on Sunday where state championships will be handed out in 14 different weight classes.

