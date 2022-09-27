STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – At just 44-years old, Katalin Novak, has recently stepped into the position of President of Hungary, where she holds the title of Hungary’s first female, and youngest president in history.

President Katalin Novák of Hungary has arrived to @FranciscanU in Steubenville! At 44-years old, she is the youngest person to ever serve as President of Hungary, while also being the 1st woman in this position. She is here to speak to students about faith and family🤍@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/wuzYR9KSW9 — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) September 27, 2022

After speaking in front of the delegates of the United Nations just days before, President Novak found her way to Franciscan University of Steubenville to speak to a different crowd. One that she says represents her values.

”I want to meet you,” emphasized the President. “I want to listen to you. I want to hear your questions and I want to get some encouragement for myself, as well because you are not only the hope for our future, but you are our future, actually.”

She’s talking about the students.

She answered their questions – whether they dealt with serious worldly topics, like the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or more curious questions like her family’s pastimes.

Her answers of femininity, familial matters, fun, and policy resonated with students like senior Kristina.

”She’s very put together, but she’s also just so human and I think that that’s good for all of us to see that we can go really far in life and so things that are important but still be, just real.” Kristina Beer – Senior at Franciscan University of Steubenville

Father Dave Pivonka says that President Novak’s presence will be remembered at Franciscan University forever.

”Well, I think it’s a wonderful thing for our Valley, and for Steubenville, and for the University,” said Pivonka.

“Literally, she could go anywhere in the world and anywhere in the country. Think how many universities and colleges there are, but she wanted to come here to Franciscan University, so we should be very proud of that.”

Her personable humor and professional insight have graced Franciscan University and will leave a lasting impact on students and faculty.