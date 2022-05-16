COLUMBUS, OH (WTRF) — HBO’s ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ took FirstEnergy and Ohio Republicans to task last night with a feature on how working Americans are paying the price for the too-cozy relationship between politicians and Big Energy.

Oliver highlighted the FirstEnergy bribery scandal, saying it’s the perfect example of how energy executives are too often in the pocket of politicians, like Larry Householder, or political appointees like Sam Randazzo and his friends in Mike Dewine’s office.

The Ohio Democratic Party stated in a release that Oliver’s feature was another reminder of just how shocking the bribery scandal was and how we still don’t have answers from Mike DeWine about what he knew and when about the largest public corruption scheme in Ohio history.

“What is very clear is that FirstEnergy was working extremely hard to influence the decision making process. They actually paid the chairman of the state’s utility commission $22 million in consulting fees in the years directly preceding him becoming their regulator,” said John Oliver while discussing the scandal.

You can watch the full segment here.