Florida street racing crash: Man who hit, killed Ohio woman, toddler sentenced to decades in prison

TAMPA, Fla. (AP/WJW) — A Florida judge sentenced a 21-year-old man to 24 years in prison for killing an Ohio mother and her young daughter in a 2018 street racing crash.

Teen was going 102 mph before he hit, killed Ohio mother and toddler: court documents

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash heard hours of testimony on Thursday before announcing the decision that sent Cameron Herrin to prison. Herrin’s family members wept as sheriff’s deputies placed him in handcuffs after the hearing.

Tampa police said that a 17-year-old in a Nissan was racing Herrin on a street that runs alongside Tampa Bay when Herrin’s Mustang hit 24-year-old Jessica (Reisinger) Raubenolt, of Jeromesville, Ohio, and her 1-year-old daughter, Lillia.

Raubenolt and Lillia were visiting from Ohio at the time.

Electronic evidence obtained from the Mustang warrant showed that the vehicle was traveling at a maximum speed of 102 miles per hour before Herrin began to hit the brakes right before the crash.

Herrin had received the car for high school graduation two days earlier.