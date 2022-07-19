TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) — Toronto band director Nicole Locke has entered guilty pleas to reduce charges of attempted theft case.

Locke was arrested in June for attempted theft after she tried to steal more than $19,000 from the Toronto High School band parent account in February.

In an arraignment before Judge Lisa Ferguson, Locke agreed to plea to misdemeanor theft and forgery charges.

Locke was fined $250 on an attempted theft charge and court costs on the forgery charge.

She received a 180-day suspended sentence and 12 months of supervised probation as well as 50 days of community service.