Former Ohio deputy pleads guilty to child pornography charge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A former Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges.

Daniel Heintz was arrested in February and his sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 21 at 9 am at the Kinneary U.S. Courthouse.

Court documents state that Heintz had multiple conversations over a messenger app in August with a man who was later arrested by the FBI on child enticement charges in Illinois.

Heintz was fired from the sheriff’s office in February, shortly after the charges were filed.