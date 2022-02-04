Former Ohio priest in prison for child sex crimes takes his own life

A former Ohio priest is dead after taking his own life while in jail for sex crimes in a Pennsylvania prison, Fox 8 reports

Robert WIlliams was a Cleveland Catholic Diocese priest that was sentenced to life in prision.

Willaims was charged on two counts of sex trafficking of a minor, three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, and one count each of transportation of child pornography, receipt and distribution of visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography.

Fox 8 reports that the Cleveland Catholic Diocese learened about McWilliams’ death Friday afternoon and released the following statement.

“We place this and all difficult situations in the hands of God. We will continue to pray for the those hurt by his actions. May God be the source of their healing.”