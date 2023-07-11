POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (WTRF) – Andrew Isaac Griffin, former business partner of the murdered owners of Salsa Joe’s, Tom and Angela Strussion, is missing.

According to Tom Strussion’s sister, Lisa Balog, Andrew Isaac Griffin, 30, helped run the Salsa Joe’s location in Elm Grove. Griffin also lived in Elm Grove during this time.

7NEWS spoke with Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma. He confirms that Andrew Isaac Griffin was last seen on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Andrew Isaac Griffin

(Photos courtesy of National Missing and Unidentified Persons System)

Undersheriff Dinwiddie tells us that Griffin was on his way to a job in Odessa, Texas when he stopped to spend the night with his grandfather who lives in Pottawatomie County. We’re told that he left his grandfather’s home and continued on his way to Texas.

Undersheriff Dinwiddie says the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office spoke to the employer in Odessa, Texas, who says that they did speak with Griffin while he was on the road but Griffin never showed up.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says they took the missing persons report, and entered Griffin into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, but have not yet gotten any hits.

Griffin was last seen driving a company vehicle, a white 2023 Dodge Ram truck with a black toolbox in the bed, with Texas license plate “SSK5533.”

Photo courtesy of National Missing and Unidentified Persons System

Griffin is described as white, male, 30 years old, brown hair, blue eyes, about 5’11 and 200 pounds.

If you have any information regarding his disappearance, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call them at (405) 273-1727.

You can also visit the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System website for more details.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.